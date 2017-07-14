Special fares for summer ‘staycation’

With the summer holidays in full swing, families across East Antrim can enjoy great value days out by bus, coach and train with help from Translink’s special summer ticket range.

Available during July and August, the seasonal fares let “staycation” travellers and visitors alike enjoy popular tourist attractions and beauty spots without having to worry about expensive travel costs.

Translink’s Gemma Thompson said: “We want to make sure our customers across Northern Ireland are able to make the most of their time off work and school.

“Our range of summer travel deals makes it easy for everyone to hop onboard and enjoy plenty of ‘Hello Summer’ adventures.

“We’ve even created a Summer Trip List featuring top local attractions to give our customers ideas for fun days out by bus and train. And with a jam-packed calendar of local festivals and concerts it makes sense to make smart moves by public transport for hassle-free journeys.

“Customers can choose from a wide selection of discount tickets like our summer saver Family and Friends Ticket offering unlimited all day travel across Northern Ireland for up to two adults and four children for just £17 and our Bus Rambler ticket providing unlimited Metro and Ulsterbus travel in NI after 9.15am for just £7.

“We’re also offering one third off day returns on NI Railways, as well as free returns after 9.30am on Ulsterbus and Goldline services right across the province.

“So, whether you’re a regular Smartmover making the most of some precious time off, or you’re new to public transport, let Translink be your perfect travel partner this summer,” said Gemma.