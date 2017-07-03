Somme tribute in Cairncastle

Friends of the 36th (Ulster) Division Cairncastle held a poppy cross laying ceremony in Cairncastle on Saturday July 1.

Four poppy crosses were placed at four memorial headstones in St. Patrick’s Church of Ireland graveyard in memory of four Cairncastle men killed in action in World War I.

Tribute was paid to those who lost their lives in World War I.

A lone piper then led a parade through the village to Cairncastle Orange Hall where a service and act of remembrance took place in memory of 20 Cairncastle men killed in action during World War I which has been described as a “moving and fitting tribute to the men from the village who made the ultimate sacrifice”.

Another poppy cross and act of remembrance took place at Cairncastle Old Presbyterian Church.

A bugle player from Magheramourne Silver Band played the Last Post and reveille.

Thanks has been extended to Rev. John Nelson for conducting the service, Orange brethren who attended and everyone who took part, the piper, parade marshals, public and anyone who helped organise the event.