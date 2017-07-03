Siege re-enactment will bring history to life at Castle Green

History will come to life in Carrick once again on July 13 for a re-enactment celebration at Castle Green to mark the anniversary of the Siege of Carrickfergus.

Mayor Councillor Paul Reid said: “Castle Green will be the place to be on Thursday July 13 for a fantastic family day out.

“Families will be given the opportunity to travel back in time and witness Carrickfergus Castle under siege by King William III’s forces, led by the Duke of Schomberg against the Jacobite Irish commanding forces that took place in 1689.

“This a great opportunity for visitors to come face-to-face with some of the characters, including the troops of the Williamite and Jacobite armies who clashed during the siege of the town and castle in 1689. An informative and entertaining narrative will be relayed throughout the event and consist of lots of muskets, rifle-firing and living history encampments, making this an event not to be missed.”

The free event will be held from noon until 4.00 pm.