A seven-hill cycle challenge will take place in Islandmagee tomorrow (Friday December 30).
The fundraiser will be held in memory of footballer Stuart Ross.
The 24-year-old Islandmagee footballer died suddenly during an amateur league game in September 2013.
The cycle challenge was organised by Whitehead man Noel McKee.
Noel said: “This is the fourth year that it has taken place. Stuart came from a well-known Islandmagee family and his death affected quite a few people.”
He indicated that last year 128 cyclists took part raising £2,500.
This year’s proceeds will be donated to Whitehaven Respite Centre in Whitehead.
As well as the seven-hill challenge, participants will have the option of a 20-mile cycle or a more leisurely three-mile option aimed at families.
All events will get underway at Whitehead Fire Station at noon, Sponsorship forms are available from The Rinkha and The Whitecliff Inn.
