Schoolgirl’s charity cake appeal

A 12-year-old Larne girl is seeking support for a forthcoming coffee morning.

Abbey Henderson will be holding the fundraiser in aid of the Macmillan Cancer Support charity at The Cliff, in Seacourt, on Saturday September 9, from 11.00 am until 2.00 pm.

Although Abbey is a keen baker, she needs a helping hand and is asking others, particularly the local bakeries, if they would also like to donate a cake.

Abbey, who says that she loves to bake, added: “I have always wanted to do a coffee morning.”

If anyone can would like to donate a cake, they should contact Abbey’s mum Lesley Henderson on 07821 372159.