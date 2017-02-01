Salvation Army marks 130 years in Larne

The Salvation Army in Larne is needs local people’s help to celebrate 130 years of Christian service in the town.

The group wants the public to send in stories, photos and news articles from down the years.

The community church on Point Street will then mark the milestone with a public display of photographs, articles and displays from January 31 until February 5.

Leader of The Salvation Army in Larne Lieutenant Philip Cole said: “This is a time not only to thank God for the last 130 years of service, but also to thank the community for their constant support to the ministry of Larne Corps”.

The Salvation Army began its work in Larne in 1887 and has continued to operate through 130 years of varied activities.

Its charity shop in Dunluce Street is open five days a week, providing the opportunity to purchase a wide variety of items.

In addition to a church service every Sunday,

The Salvation Army in Larne runs a drop-in every Tuesday and Thursday and a coffee morning every Wednesday.

The group also provides an annual Christmas day meal, as well as presents for underprivileged children, thanks to very generous support from the local community.

For more information, contact the Salvation Army in Larne on 028 2826 7088.

Or like the group’s Facebook page to stay up to date with the latest news and information.