Royal Landing support for heart charity research

Organisers of one of the flagship events of Ulster’s parading season have pledged their support to a leading heart research charity.

Next month’s Royal Landing in Carrickfergus will be held in partnership with the British Heart Foundation in Northern Ireland (BHF NI), raising funds for research into and awareness of heart disease.

History will come alive when King William returns to the town on June 10 for the rebranded and improved annual pageant.

Gary Wilson, fundraising manager at BHF NI, said: “We are delighted the Royal Landing in Carrickfergus has chosen to support us at this year’s event. Every single day, heart disease kills five people in Northern Ireland and the lives of families are shattered.

“Thanks to BHF research we have major breakthroughs including pacemakers, portable defibrillators, statins and stents which are all saving lives of heart patients every single day. But we still have so much more to do in the fight against heart disease.

“At this year’s event visitors will be able to find out more about our research and we will also be doing CPR demonstrations to equip everyone who wants to learn with the skills to save a life.

“We will also have lots of heart health information to keep local hearts healthy. It is sure to be a fantastic day out where you can learn something important too and we are very grateful to be the chosen charity.”

The re-enactment – the highlight of an enhanced four-day festival - is expected to attract thousands of spectators and tourists.

Chairman of the Carrickfergus Historical Re-Enactment Group, Darren McAllister, said: “The Royal Landing organising committee are delighted British Heart Foundation have agreed to be our charity partner this year. It is great visitors to the pageant will be able to see first-hand the invaluable work the charity does and be able to learn from the demonstrations.

“I would urge everyone on the day to give generously to the charity as heart disease is something which can affect us all.”

The Royal Landing takes place from Thursday, June 8 to Sunday, June 11. The main re-enactment and parade will be held on Saturday, June 10, commencing at 12 noon.