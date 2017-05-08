Rowers to join fun of landmark festival

Three hundred years from the departure of the Friends’ Goodwill ship from Larne, rowers will take to the sea to mark the milestone.

More than ten boats from Rowing clubs, including Castle, Cairndhu, Glenarm and Carnlough, are set to make a splash at the Friends’ Goodwill Festival.

They will set off from East Antrim Boat Club in Larne at noon on Sunday May 21.

Spectators will be able to enjoy the action from the promenade.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Audrey Wales MBE, said: “Council is hosting four days of free events for all the family to mark the 300th anniversary of the Friends’ Goodwill sailing, including outdoor music concerts, barbecues, historical re-enactments and American-themed sports displays.

“Everybody in Larne, Mid and East Antrim and throughout Northern Ireland is invited along to join us in celebrating the legacy of the Friends’ Goodwill voyage and the deep links forged between our countries since the ship ventured across the Atlantic.”

A sculpture in Curran Park, Larne, commemorates Friends’ Goodwill.

It depicts a family ready to leave for America.

Meanwhile, there will be an opportunity for visitors to East Antrim Boat Club to try their hand at sailing.

Come along to the club at Curran Point on May 20 for an opportunity to get on the water, from noon until 4.00 pm.

There will be sailing dinghies, larger sailing boats and saftey motor boats available.

Everyone welcome, adults and children, fun for all the family. If you have a canoe, paddle board or windsurfer come down and join the fun.

Young sailors can then sign up to some Saturday sailing sessions through June or a summer sailing scheme.

Adults may like to join a crew and learn some new skills on a yacht through the summer season.