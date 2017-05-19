Road closures and diversions in Larne town centre

A major road resurfacing programme will get underway in Larne town centre next week.

Motorists are advised that a number of road closures will be necessary to facilitate work.

Resurfacing will be carried out at Main Street (from Glenarm Road to High Street; Agnew Street, from Victoria Road to Main Street; Upper Cross Street, Lower Cross Street and High Street (Pound Street to A8 fly-over).

Traders and residents are advised that vehicular access to properties will be restricted. If necessary, arrangements can be made with the main contractor (J McQuillan Ltd) to facilitate deliveries.

Transport NI has advised that “some disruption and inconvenience is inevitable when undertaking construction work in this busy town centre”.

Road users are asked to follow diversions which will be in operation.

Motorists are advised of the following arrangements:-

Upper and Lower Cross Street - full road closure daily from 6.00 am until 7.00 pm, from Monday May 22 until Friday May 26.

Upper and Lower Cross Street and Agnew Street, full closure, from 7.00 pm Monday May 22 until 6.00 am, Tuesday May 23 and also from 7.00 pm Thursday May 25 until 6.00 am Friday May 26.

Agnew Street - day time lane closures from Tuesday May 23 until Thursday May 25.

Main Street to High Street - full closure from 6.00 pm until 6.00 am daily, Sunday May 28 until Wednesday May 31.

Main Street to High Street - day time lane closures, Monday May 29 until Friday June 2.

High Street - full closure from 7.00 pm, Saturday June 3 until 6.00 am, Monday June 5.

High Street - day time lane closures, Monday June 5 until Wednesday June 7.

Main Street - full closure from 6.00 pm Wednesday June 7 until 6.00 am Thursday June 8 and from 6.00 pm, Thursday June 8 until 6.00 am Friday June 9.

High Street - full closure from 6.00 am, Sunday June 11 until 6.00 am Monday June 12.

Road users are asked to follow diversions.

Emergency services will be allowed access through the works.