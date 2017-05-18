Riders put on notice over illegal use of scramblers in Ballymena

The first in a series of ‘red notice’ signs have been erected in Ballymena to warn off-road vehicle users of the severe consequences should these be used illegally.

It went up in Ballykeel 1 estate on Thursday in a joint PSNI and Mid and East Antrim Policing Community Safety Partnership response to the problem which has led to complaints in recent weeks.

Marjorie Hawkins, vice-chair of the partnership, said: “PCSP has already met with the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) to discuss ongoing issues around the misuse of scramblers across the borough and we welcome the launch of the first of these warning ‘red notice’ signs.

“There is now no doubt about the likely result of such motor vehicles being used illegally. Anyone who uses a scrambler or similar off-road vehicle ‘in a manner which causes alarm, distress or annoyance’ now faces seizure.”

Once established at scrambler ‘hot spots’ around Ballymena, the initiative, which includes door-to-door leafleting, will be rolled out across the borough. The relevant legislation has already been called into use by police when they recently put a seized scrambler bike on display.

The PCSP vice-chair continued: “We are therefore very pleased to join the PSNI in targeting the misuse of scramblers and – along with Mid and East Antrim Borough Council itself – to be undertaking a number of initiatives in the coming weeks to address the very real concerns expressed.”

PSNI Chief Inspector Stephen Humphries added: “A balance of enforcement along with appropriate education should ensure that the message gets through.”