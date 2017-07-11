Replacement pallets promised after bonfire set alight

A controversial bonfire at Carrick’s Prince Andrew Way was set alight earlier this morning (Tuesday).
Two appliances from Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service responded following a call at 4.35am to the site opposite a filling station.
A NIFRS spokesperson stated: “Firefighters dealt with a bonfire alight. The incident was dealt with at 5.25am.”
Meanwhile, construction was expected to get underway on a replacement bonfire ahead of the traditional Eleventh Night celebrations with loyalist communities vowing via social media to donate wooden pallets for the Carrick location.
Almost Done!
Registering with Larne Times means you're ok with our terms and conditions.