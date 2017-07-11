Replacement pallets promised after bonfire set alight

A controversial bonfire at Carrick’s Prince Andrew Way was set alight earlier this morning (Tuesday).

Two appliances from Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service responded following a call at 4.35am to the site opposite a filling station.

A NIFRS spokesperson stated: “Firefighters dealt with a bonfire alight. The incident was dealt with at 5.25am.”

Meanwhile, construction was expected to get underway on a replacement bonfire ahead of the traditional Eleventh Night celebrations with loyalist communities vowing via social media to donate wooden pallets for the Carrick location.