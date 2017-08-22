Red Ensign to be hoisted at Larne Port ahead of Merchant Navy Day

A hoisting ceremony will take place at Larne Port Terminal on Friday September 1 ahead of Merchant Navy Day.

The ceremony is being organised by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council in association with Larne Port and P&O Ferries to raise awareness of the UK’s ongoing dependence on Merchant Navy seafarers.

The hoisting of the Red Ensign will take place at 10.00 am involving representatives from the three host organisations and invited guests. Members of the public are very welcome to attend.

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, Larne Port and P&O Ferries are supporting a nationwide call from the Seafarers UK charity and the Merchant Navy Association for the UK Merchant Navy’s official flag to be flown on public buildings and landmark flagstaffs.

The charity’s president, HRH The Earl of Wessex, has endorsed the campaign saying: “I very much hope you will support this campaign to remember the sacrifices, salute the courage and support the future of the often unsung personnel of our Merchant Navy.

The UK relies on Merchant Navy seafarers for 95 per cent of our imports, including half the food we eat.

The UK has the largest ports industry in Europe. 75 per centof our exports (by volume) are shipped from UK ports, some of which are supporting the campaign by encouraging visiting ships to sound their horns at 10.00 am, on September 3.