Record entry for Carnfunnock ‘Superdog’ contest

Latharna Canine and Dog Training Club held its annual ‘Superdog’ event at Carnfunnock Country Park, in Larne, on Saturday May 6.

This event proved popular once again this year with a record entry of 80 dogs taking part in the fun,novelty and agility classes.

The members of Latharna Canine and Dog Training Club, who organised this event in conjunction with Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, would like to thank all those who attended or gave their time and support.

The club says it is grateful to Zoe and the staff of Carnfunnock Country Park especially Claire and Faye, and David Todd from Mid and East Antrim Borough Council for their help, and to Dogs Trust who were available to provide free microchipping.

The club has also thanked judge Jackie Dunbar and to the following who provided sponsorship or donated prizes -Karen McIlroy (Animal Ark), Clarkes, Coffee Doc, Ralph Gault, Hannah K, Jayne Lee (Kool K9s NI), Pitter Patter,Spar Craigyhill,Subway, and Thinking About You.

All proceeds from this event (£300) will go to Dogs Trust and Seventh Heaven Animal Rescue Trust.

The winners are as follows:- Dog with the Waggiest Tail 1. Peter Garrett – Charlie 2. Stuart Scott – Bailey 3. Simone Cairns – Lucy 4. Cheryl Palmer -Fred

Dog with the Saddest Eyes 1. Linzi Conway – Lucy 2. Niamh Black – Milly 3. Pamela Henderson – Lady 4. Stewart Scott - Arnold.

Dog with the Biggest Ears 1. Janice McConnell – Daisy 2. Cheryl Palmer – Fred 3. Gregory Lilley – Daisy 4. Hilary Todd – Cody.

Dog Most Like its Owner 1. Olga Egvaogie – Ronaldo 2. Pamela Henderson – Bella 3. Patricia McQuade –Tuppence 4. Zara McGeown - Kizzie

Dog the Judge would Most like to Take Home 1. Rachel Kenning – Charlie 2. Abbi Burns–Mia 3. Maegan Dudas – Pixie 4. Ashley Gilmour - Trixie

Best Rescue Dog 1. James Turnbull – Izzie 2. Rory McGregor –Ava 3. Louise Irvine – Lucy 4. Anne Jamison - Trixie

Best Pedigree Dog 1. Peter Garrett – Charlie 2. P Whiteford – Skye 3. - Kathryn McAleese – Freda 4. Hannah Kenning - Benson

Best Non-Pedigree Dog 1. Jayden Lloyd – Bella 2. Stacey Casagrande – Cooper 3. Marie Barnes – Bambi 4. Kiara McAuley - Bert

Best Fancy Dress 1. Linzi Conway– Lucy 2. Patricia McQuade– Tuppence 3. Zara McGeown –Sookie 4. Alicia Rainey – Junior

Best in Show - Rachel Kenning - Charlie

Reserve Best in Show James Turnbull- Izzie.