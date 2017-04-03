‘Rapunzel’ Rachel raises almost £900

A local primary school pupil has raised over £880 for a children’s cancer charity by having her hair shorn.

Glynn Primary School pupil Rachel McCune decided to raise funds for the Little Princess Trust after seeing a You Tube video about the charity’s work for children suffering from hair loss or cancer.

The caring primary four pupil decided to donate her hair to help a child who was less fortunate then herself and enlisted the help of her mum Lynne.

“The Little Princess Trust makes wigs for children suffering from hair loss or cancer. Rachel’s attitude was that her hair would always grow back,” said Lynne.

In addition to deciding that she would donate her hair towards use as a wig for the charity, the Glynn girl wanted to raise funds as well.

The family became aware that it costs around £570 to make a wig, and set this as their target, establishing a Just Giving page to get the process underway.

“We were overwhelmed with the support from friends, family and colleagues, who all gave so generously,” said her mum Lynne.

“Rachel was so shocked at the support she received and overjoyed with her final total of £881.25.

“Jan from Capellis Hair Salon made such a lovely fuss of her when she was donating her hair and made her feel really special,” she added.

In addition to the reward of knowing she had made a difference through her special fundraising effort and donation, Rachel rounded off the day by ‘chilling’ at a well-known local ice cream parlour.

The Little Princess Trust provides real hair wigs free of charge to boys an dgirls across the United Kingdom and Ireland who have lost their own hair due to cancer treatment or other illnesses.

The charity has helped thousands of children since it was launched in 2006 by the parents of Hannah Tarplee, from Hereford who was diagnosed with a Wilms tumour and died in 2005. At the time, the charity says it was very difficult to find children’s wigs.