‘Queen of the Glens’ walk invite by East Antrim Rambling Club

East Antrim Rambling Club is inviting people to come and experience walking as they explore the Queen of The Glens - Glenariff.

The walk on October 1 has been planned especially at introductory level to encourage more people to get active and increase new membership.

Club secretary Jennifer Austin said: “Come and experience what it’s like to walk with our club. Walking as part of a group is a great

Opportunity to get to know others, spend time in the fresh air and stay active.

“I would encourage anyone thinking about getting out walking or looking for a social group to join to come along to our upcoming Invitation Walk.”

To take part is free, however, there is limited space on the walk so booking in advance is advised.

More information including how to reserve your space can be found on WalkNI.com or by sending an email to Jennifer: jenniferyaustin@gmail.com

This event is being held in connection with the Ulster Federation of Rambling Clubs (UFRC) open weekend on September 30 and October 1. More details at WalkNI.com

UFRC chairman Graham Seymour said:““So many people are nervous about walking in the hills on their own, for others it is for health or social reasons that they like the idea of regularly walking with a group. Our clubs are a real lifeline to many of our members who enjoy the weekly or fortnightly challenge of getting out into the hills or exploring local trails. I would encourage anybody interested in keeping active, making new friends or simply looking to experience some of Northern Ireland’s spectacular scenery to come along to one (or more!) of these welcome walks.”