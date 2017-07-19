Public urged to have say on Carnlough plan

Plans of the new Carnlough Industrial Heritage Hub exhibition, have been released for public viewing allowing locals and people from the wider Glens of Antrim, to give their views on the proposals.

The space inside the Town Hall will be used as a flexible community meeting space and for exhibitions on industrial heritage, geology and natural heritage. It’s hoped that the displays will boost self-guided tourism in Carnlough and encourage visitors to explore what else the Glens have to offer.

The exhibition will celebrate Carnlough’s harbour, its maritime connections, the area’s beautiful scenery, geology, wildlife and natural resources. It will also explore the history of settlers from the Stone Age to industrialists of the 18th and 19th Centuries.

A short film featuring local people from the mining and quarrying industry will also be on show in the new audio-visual room for people to get a real sense of Carnlough’s strong industrial heritage.

The plans can be seen at a Reminiscence Workshop taking place in the Londonderry Arms Hotel on 1 August at 7:30pm and at the next Project Team meeting on 23 August at 10:30am in Carnlough Town Hall.

They will also be on display at The Braid in Ballymena, Glenlough Community Centre in Carnlough, Carrickfergus Civic Centre and Larne’s Smiley Buildings. There will be comment cards for the public to give their feedback on the designs.

The Carnlough Industrial Heritage Hub project is led by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council in partnership with Carnlough Community Association and the Causeway Coast and Glens Heritage Trust. The project is funded by the Heritage Lottery Fund and Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.

For any more information on the plans or to attend contact Donald Bell T: 028 256 35021 E:donald.bell@midandeastantrim.gov.uk