Primark announces major expansion in Abbey Centre

Leading value fashion brand Primark has announced a major expansion at Belfast’s Abbey Centre.

NewRiver REIT, owners of the Abbey Centre, announced that the retailer will be increasing its presence at the venue next year.

Primark will upsize its current trading space in the heart of the centre by 75 percent when it moves to the unit formerly occupied by BHS.

The retailer is aiming to move from its current store to the new space with a 26,700 sq ft sales floor in summer 2018.

This letting at Newtownabbey continues NewRiver’s active asset management strategy which over the last 18 months has delivered a brand new purpose-built 42,000 sq ft full-range Next store, extended and fully-refurbished Dunnes Stores and the introduction of New Look, Caffé Nero and Nando’s alongside other lettings and refurbishments to the mall, signage, car park, branding and entrances.

Emma Mackenzie, Director at NewRiver REIT said: “We’re thrilled to have secured Primark’s upsize at Newtownabbey, testifying the growing popularity of the Abbey Centre as a convenient fashion retail and leisure destination for the community and beyond.

“Primark is taking the former BHS store and we are working on various other exciting opportunities for the existing Primark store once they vacate.”