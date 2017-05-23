‘Praise and pudding night’ in Larne

A praise and pudding night will be held at Greenland Community Centre in Larne on Saturday May 27.

The event is being organised by Christians Against Poverty.

It will get underway at 7.00 pm.

The church-based charity is celebrating three years of “rescuing local people from personal debt”.

The team has helped 60 despairing local families and individuals by offering a free, face-to-face and caring service, which it believes “gives both hope and a solution”.

Centre manager Wendy Davison said: “We have been in a lot of homes during these three years and learned about some very sad situations. Debt can be so destructive, making people feel so desperate, scared to go out or even open the curtains.

“Common reasons for debt include low income, relationship breakdown, joblessness, problems with benefits, illness or bereavement.”

Debt Coach Sharon Farquhar added: “Relationships come under a lot of stress and people worry about keeping their home and providing for their families. However, we’ve also seen that however terrible something appears, there is always a solution and the benefit of the way CAP works is that it is really thorough, taking someone step by step to becoming debt free.”

CAP’s service is available to everyone regardless of age, gender, faith or background.