Police seize drugs in Larne search

Police have released a photo of drugs seized after a search in the Larne area yesterday (February 1).

The discovery, which the PSNI described as “a small amount of drugs,” was made by the PSNI’s District Support Team from Carrick.

It followed a day of police searches in the Carrick area as part of investigations into “organised crime groups” in the town.

Earlier that day, police revealed that they had uncovered a cannabis grow in Carrick, stating that the “illegal supply of cannabis goes towards funding these organised crime groups and lines the pockets of criminals.”

The PSNI also said that they had recently stepped up patrols and conducted proactive investigations in response to an ongoing criminal feud.

A 35-year-old male has been arrested following police searches in Carrick and was reported to the Public Prosecution Service for alleged offences relating to a haul of cannabis and cannabis growing equipment.