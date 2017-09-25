Police: Scammers have slithered out of the gutter again

Police have warned members of the public to stay safe online after scammers 'slithered out of the gutter again'.

In a Facebook update detailing how would-be fraudsters use subtle techniques to gain remote access to personal computers, police issued the following explanation and advice.

"This one is new, but potentially far more dangerous than previous ones," the post reads. "We've had only one reported potential victim so far, but he's received several calls on different days, including around 30 just this morning!

"What happens is this: a male (in this instance with an Indian accent) phones purporting to be from Microsoft to renew your license. He talks you through a process which doesn't work, then talks you through a command prompt screen which will show error messages. At that point he persuades the victim to allow him remote access to the computer by downloading software.

"From there, the scammer has access to your computer, all your files and any personal information you have.

"The scammer also began to demand bank details. Thankfully, this potential victim was sharp enough to ask for an invoice, and the call ended not long after that.

"Be aware, and share this with any family or friends who wouldn't necessarily be the most safety aware online.

"No-one should get remote access to your computer unless you know who they are, who they work for, and that it is legitimate.

"Stay safe out there, and online!"

For more information on protecting yourself from online fraud visit the PSNI advice page here