Police resources stepped up after Larne arson attacks

The PSNI is confident of prosecutions following a spate of arson attacks in Larne last weekend, according to Alliance MLA Stewart Dickson.

Speaking after a meeting with the PSNI this morning (Thursday), Mr. Dickson said: “I discussed the current situation with regard to a number of serious arson attacks in the town.

“I am very assured that the police are taking these matters incredibly seriously and have been working very hard and additional resources have been put into the town to deal with these matters.

“The public can be assured that police are tackling this in a professional manner and are very confident that everything will be done to bring people to prosecution in respect of these matters.

“Work is being done to bring this situation not just under control but to an end. That will bring great satisfaction to the community.”

The East Antrim MLA expressed concern for those whose property was damaged during last weekend’s spate of attacks and for the fire crews who had to bring these incidents under control.

Mr. Dickson urged anyone who has any information to contact the PSNI or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.