Police pledge foot patrols during Larne festival

Police will carry out foot patrols to clamp down on anti-social behaviour along the seafront, promenade and town park during Larne’s Friends’ Goodwill Festival this weekend.

The event got underway yesterday and will continue until Sunday.

PSNI officers will assist event staff in restricting access to Tower Road, Bay Park, Baylands, Portland Road and Bay Road to residents only. This will apply on Friday, from 5.00 pm to 11.00 pm; Saturday, 1.00 pm to 11.00 pm; Sunday, 1.00 pm until 6.00 pm.

Shuttle buses will be provided by Translink which will also facilitate anyone travelling to Larne Leisure Centre. These will be available from Larne town centre and Caterpillar carpark at Old Glenarm Road.

Disabled parking is available at Larne Leisure Centre carpark.