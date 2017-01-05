Police ‘increasingly concerned’ for missing 16-year-old Larne girl

Police say they are becoming “increasingly concerned” about the whereabouts of a 16-year-old girl who is missing from the Larne area.

In a social media appeal, the PSNI Larne said that Savina Bassett did not attend Larne High School yesterday (January 4), and also failed to return home that afternoon.

The PSNI Larne Facebook page stated: “Savina is thought to be wearing at present a full black Adidas tracksuit with white stripes down the sides and white Adidas trainers with black stripes.

“If anyone has any information regarding her whereabouts, please contact police in Larne on 101 quoting reference number 956 4/1/2017.”