Police clamp down on careless parking outisde Larne schools

Police in Larne are carrying out extra patrols today in the vicinity of local schools.

The PSNI says that this is in direct response to a number of concerns raised by parents in relation to inconsiderate and dangerous parking.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Double yellow lines have been placed outside schools for a reason. That is to protect the life of children attending the respective schools.

“Please support our efforts and that of the school crossing patrols to ensure the safety of your kids.”