Police believe missing children travelled to region

Police are asking the local community for assistance in an effort to trace two sisters who have gone missing from their home in Scotland.

Detailing the search operation, a police spokesperson said: “Police Scotland are concerned regarding the whereabouts of Grace (8) and Kara McKinney (5), who are missing from their home in Perthshire.

“The girls are thought to be travelling with their father Michael McKinney, his girlfriend Martina and her son Woody (3).

“They are all thought to have travelled to Larne, Northern Ireland, on Thursday, August 10, most likely in their campervan.”

The spokesperson added: “We are liaising with our colleagues in the Police Service of Northern Ireland. Grace is described as 4’10” slim with red/auburn hair and Kara is 4’0” with red/auburn hair.

“They were travelling in a cream coloured Eldis Autoquest Motorhome H36 PBO. If you have any information which may assist in tracing Grace and Kara, please contact Police Scotland quoting reference 3165 11/08/17.”