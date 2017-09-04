Police appeal to driver after Ballycarry collision

A young girl had to be treated by paramedics in Ballycarry after being involved in a road traffic collision at West Street on Saturday afternoon.

Police say that the incident occurred at approximately 4.15 pm.

The child was treated at the scene but did not require hospital treatment.

Sergeant Tony McClelland said: “The driver of the vehicle stopped at the scene and spoke to the father of the child. I would ask her to please contact police at Larne on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 898 02/09/17, as she may have information which could assist us with our enquiries.”