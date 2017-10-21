Police appeal after woman’s body found

Police are appealing for information following the discovery of a woman’s body in the Ardmore Avenue area of Finaghy this morning (Saturday).

They want to hear from anyone who was in the area last night or early this morning and noticed any suspicious activity or vehicles.

The woman is aged in her 50s.

Police can be contacted at Musgrave Police Station by telephoning 101 and quoting reference 338 of October 21.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.