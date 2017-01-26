Police appeal after ‘large stone’ thrown through window in Larne

Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a large stone was thrown through the front window of a residential premises in Larne’s Cedric Drive area.

The incident occurred at approximately 1.25am yesterday (Wednesday January 25).

Constable Mellon said: “We are appealing to anyone that may have any information or to anyone that may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area to contact Larne Police Station on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 42 on 25/01/17.

“Or, alternatively if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”