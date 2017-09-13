Police appeal after firearms discovered in Millbrook

Detectives are appealing for information following the discovery of two suspected firearms, ammunition and other items in the Drumahoe Gardens area of Millbrook, Larne yesterday, Tuesday, September 12.

Detective Sergeant Peter Crothers would appeal to anyone who noticed any persons or vehicles acting suspiciously in this area or anyone who has information which may help with police enquiries to contact Detectives at Larne Criminal Investigation Branch on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 963 12/09/17.

Alternatively, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.