Police appeal after car damaged in Larne

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following criminal damage to a car in the Allenbrook Mews area of Millbrook.

Constable Ricky Shaw said: “It was reported that between the hours of 11pm on Saturday January 28 and 11.30am on Sunday January 29, a car was damaged in the Allenbrook Mews area of Millbrook.

“We are appealing to anyone that may have any information or to anyone that may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area at the time to contact Larne Police Station on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 510 on 29/01/17.

“Or, alternatively if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”