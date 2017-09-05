PIPS Larne to hold balloon release in memory of loved ones

PIPS Larne will be remembering those lost to suicide at a balloon release on Sunday September 10.

This event will take place at Unit 5, Stylux Business Park, Old Glenarm Road, in Larne, at 7.30 pm.

The speaker will be Gillian Leetch-Armstrong. Music will be provided by The Music Yard.

PIPS Larne is inviting friends and relatives to come together with thousands of others worldwide in memory of all those lost to suicide.

Afterwards, refreshments will be provided.