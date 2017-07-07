Photography in focus at workshop

Amateur photographers who are focused on getting the best from their camera will have the opportunity to learn from one of the top photographers in the province later this month.

Top Northern Ireland photographer Bill Abernethy will be delivering a workshop on photography at Larne Museum on Monday, July 29, between 9.30am and 4.30pm.

The workshop is aimed at beginner level and will focus on how to get the best from your camera.

Participants are required to have a digital SLR or premium compact camera with a zoom lens. The cost of the event is £15 per person.

Spaces are limited and must be pre-booked and paid in advance, with details available from Larne Museum & Arts Centre on 028 28 262443 or by e-mailing marian.kelso@midandeastantrim.gov.uk and including a contact telephone number.

Bill Abernethy is based in the Ballyclare area. He is a member of ‘The Societies of Photographers’, and has gained much success and recognition for his photographic skills including being awarded the Societies Architectural Photographer of the Year in 2012 and 2014. He is also a keen wildlife, landscape and fine art photographer, and this will be his first photography workshop.