‘Pamper night’ fundraiser for Harbour Bears

A fundraising night in the form of a “Tropic pamper party” for Harbour Bears Pre-School, was held in the Olderfleet Bar, in Larne, on Friday August 4.

Harbour Bears currently operates from Curran Bowling Club at Curran Road.

Nicola McAdorey, Lisa McFetridge (chairperson), Kerry McRandle (committee member), Corrina Maclean, Stephanie Howie, Gemma McConnell and Patricia Kearney.

The pre-school is fundraising to renovate the old scout hall adjacent to the bowling club.

Corrina Maclean, Tropic’s Platinum Executive Manager for NI was present to share her knowledge of the skincare and make-up products to a host of eager ladies.

The pamper party provided an opportunity for local ladies, business owners and friends of Harbour Bears Pre-School to boost the new building fund, whilst picking up some beauty tips and a bite of supper.

Prizes were raffled during the evening, including five Tropic Hampers worth £60 each, tickets of which were sold prior to the night. Other prizes were donated by Rogues Barber Shop, Savage Beauty @ Shek Beauty Larne, Michelle Brennan @ Shek Hair Larne, Fun Houses & Treats, Una Gorman @ Kameo Hair Centre, Kiss ‘n’ Make up NI, Logan Property Services, Scratch Nails by Heather, Beauty by Magda @ The Bank, Hampton Glow Make up, Jolly Marvellous Bakery, Eventz Venue Décor, Ruby’s, Elle Beauty, Harbour Car Valeting, Mrs Bubbles Bath Bombs, Rio Hair Design, Hannah K, Beauty by Zoe Wilson, Fosters Fruit and Flowers, Whitehead and Funky Monkeys, Larne.

Corrina Maclean presented the Tropic products.

The organisers said that the event would not have been possible without the “overwhelming support” received from local business owners and residents who very generously donated the prizes for the ballot whose support is greatly appreciated.

Thanks was also extended to Corrina for hosting the evening, the Olderfleet Bar for providing the venue and to all who attended, made donations, bought raffle tickets and supported what was a very successful and enjoyable night.

Sharon Burns, Jenna Tennant (centre) and Janine McDonnell attended the fundraiser.