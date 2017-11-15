Outstanding figure in church and Boys’ Brigade

Mr. Kenneth Hogg, who died suddenly, was a prominent figure within the Boys’ Brigade in East Antrim and gave outstanding service in church and community life in Carrickfergus.

A stalwart member and relentless worker for Joymount Presbyterian Church in the town, his sudden death on November 3 came as a shock to a wide circle of family and friends.

William Kenneth Hogg was born in North Belfast in September 1929, one of a family of five. Their father was a tailor and the family lived above his shop.

North Belfast was severely impact by the Belfast Blitz of Easter 1941 and during the war Ken was evacuated to Tullygarley in Ballymena and afterwards returned to live in the Fortwilliam area.

He started work as a car mechanic in Belfast and progressed to being a cost clerk in the firm, becoming very involved in the Presbyterian church in the area and an officer in the Boys’ Brigade, which would remain a lifelong passion.

He and his wife Betty met in OD Cars in Belfast and were married in 1960. The couple moved to Carrickfergus when Ken took a job with ICI.

After working for ICI, he worked at Hawthorn Day Centre in Carrick and Gloucester Park Day Centre in Larne.

In addition to their four children, he and his wife Betty fostered over 100 babies over the years and became affectionately known as “Mammy and Daddy Hogg” to many.

Ken had over 70 years involvement with the Boys’ Brigade and was still involved with the BB at the age of 88.

He was Honorary President of the local BB Company at Joymount, Carrickfergus, and Vice President of East Antrim BB.

He was involved with BB camp over many years and often in charge of the catering arrangements.

At this funeral service, the Rev. Richard Graham said that Ken Hogg exemplified the standards and way of life which the Boys’ Brigade seeks to promote. He said that Ken Hogg in his life had made a significant difference to those around him.

He was also deeply involved with Christian Aid and had been recognised for his fundraising for the charity over 40 years.

Mr. Hogg first became an elder in the Presbyterian church in North Belfast Presbytery and was co-opted to the Kirk Session of Joymount Presbyterian Church in 1975, serving as an elder with dedication and commitment. He involved himself in all aspects of the life of the church, being active with many different groups including the Young Leaders. He was also the co-ordinator of the Bereavement team at the church.

Mr. Hogg was a member of the Board of Governors of Victoria Primary School in Carrickfergus and Downshire Community College. He was keen on sport including cricket, soccer, rugby and yachting and was a fan of Sunderland and a member of North Belfast Yacht Club.

A tour de force when it came to fundraising, he and his wife Betty accepted a £10 challenge some years ago to raise funds for the church by starting with a £10 note, and to date this raised close to £20,000.

Rev. Graham quoted from Acts 11:14 at the funeral service, a passage which refers to a good man who brought a great number of people to the Lord.

The esteem in which Mr. Hogg was held was evidenced by the large turnout at the funeral from Joymount Church, with around 600 mourners, many of them Old Boys of the BB in Carrickfergus, North Belfast and East Antrim. A guard of honour of BB Old Boys was formed as the coffin was taken from the church on the journey to Victoria Cemetery in Carrickfergus.

Mr. Hogg is survived by his wife Betty and children Terry, Tony, Jonathan and Sharon, daughters in law Anita, Lesley, Alison and son-in-law Robert, nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.