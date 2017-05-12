Opportunity to win a miniature property in Larne

Larne people are being given the chance to win a complete house – albeit in miniature form.

As part of the forthcoming exhibition of a private collection of dolls’ houses at Larne Museum & Arts Centre, there will not only be a competition for primary school aged children for ‘scaled-down’ vintage prizes but also a chance for adults to win a complete 1/24th scale house – in kit form.

Looking forward to the event, the Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Borough, Councillor Audrey Wales MBE said: “The exhibition will be very much ‘hands-on’

“It will include a number of worksheets for schools, a writing corner where visitors can try out calligraphy and a play corner with a few houses designed to stimulate imaginative play.

“It looks fascinating and I think visitors will enjoy seeing the 20 houses in the scale of 1/16th and 1/12th that will be on display.

“Some of these will be dressed in period themes including Art Deco, Tudor and Victorian and there will also be a display case of 1/48th scale houses.”

Among other attractions will be a step-by-step guide to make a miniature dwelling from just an old shoebox, a little house all the way from Ethiopia and a children’s art workshop.

The workshop takes place on Saturday, June 10 (from 11am to 1pm), where children will be able to make their very own shoebox doll’s house to take home. Places are limited and should be booked in advance by contacting the museum.

The actual exhibition runs from Friday, June 2 until Friday, July 21 and includes Saturday opening on June 10 and July 1. Admission is free and opening hours Monday to Friday are from 10am to 4.30pm.

For further information and bookings, telephone 028 28 262443 or e-mail marian.kelso@midandeastantrim.gov.uk