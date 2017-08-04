Snorkel ‘safari’ on the Antrim Coast

Children are invited to discover the amazing marine life of Glenarm on a “snorkel safari” with Ulster Wildlife and Glenarm Wildlife Group, on Tuesday August 15, at 9.30am.

Before snorkelling in the company of a team of BSAC trained instructors, children will learn about snorkelling safety, proper use of equipment, and the hand signals used to communicate underwater and then will peek beneath the surface to meet some of Glenarm’s resident sea creatures, from flatfish and shrimp to starfish and shore crabs.

Ulster Wildlife’s Living Seas’ trainees, Claire Casey and Patrick Crothers are looking forward to “helping children connect with the natural world”. “Being underwater is always fascinating and this is great opportunity for children to get a closer look at Glenarm’s amazing marine life, from beautiful beadlet anemones to amazingly camouflaged flatfish,” said Claire.

“As well as being lots of fun, we hope it will create plenty of enthusiastic snorkelers and inspire children to grow up with a love and appreciation of our living seas.”

The snorkel safari is suitable for ages eight and above. The safari costs £5 per child and booking is essential – visit www.ulsterwildlife.org/whats-on to book.

Wetsuits, masks, snorkels and fins will be provided, but you can bring your own gear too. All participants must be able to swim and should be comfortable and competent in the water. Please note: children must be accompanied by a responsible adult, although adults do not need to get wet. Grown-ups are welcome to join in the fun, but must provide their own wetsuit.

Throughout National Marine Week, Ulster Wildlife is holding a number of events around the coast, from rockpool rambles to coastal foraging. To find out more, visit www.ulsterwildlife.org/whats-on