Sea rescue after cyclist falls from Coast Road

A cyclist was rushed to hospital yesterday (Sunday) after a 12 ft fall from Coast Road onto rocks on the shore outside Ballygally.

Larne RNLI responded to an alert by Belfast Coastguard at 10.15 am.

Emergency crews attended to the injured man.

Larne and Ballycastle Coastguard also rushed to the scene along with crew from the Fire and Rescue Service and ambulance service.

The inshore lifeboat crew went ashore to attend to the injured man.

The casualty was assessed by a doctor and paramedic from the ambulance service before transferring him from the beach via the inshore lifeboat.

A doctor and paramedic accompanied the injured man to Ballygally beach where he was transferred into the care of ambulance personnel and Coastguard team.

He was taken to hospital suffering from arm and head injuries and is believed to be in a stable condition.

Larne RNLI helm Pamela Leitch said: ”Due to the nature of the cyclist’s fall, the position for extraction was challenging via land and the best decision was to remove him from the beach side. We would like to wish the cyclist a speedy recovery following what must have been a frightening experience for him. Today’s call out was a great example of different agencies working well together to bring someone to safety.”