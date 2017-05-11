Round Ireland sail to boost school funds

The parent of a pupil at Larne’s Roddensvale School will be sailing single-handedly around Ireland in a bid to raise £2,500 for school funds.

Paul Robinson will set sail from Carrickfergus heading south on the 800-mile voyage on Monday May 22.

The journey is expected to take between six and ten days depending on weather conditions.

Paul said: “I won’t be anchoring up or stopping anywhere, so in order to sleep, I will use the autopilot for 20-30 minute cat naps throughout the trip.”

Previously, Paul, a member of Carrickfergus Sailing Club, sailed from Plymouth to Carrick, a journey which took two-and-a-half days.

“There were three of us on the boat which makes a massive difference.”

Paul, a Merchant Navy sailor, is determined to complete the round-Ireland trip single-handedly.

An experienced sailor, he has been participating in the sport since childhood. He has taken part in dinghy racing and regattas and is looking forward to the challenge in his “Bavaria 36” sailing yacht.

To date, Paul, whose four-year-old son Charlie attends Roddensvale School, has surpassed his early target by raising £4,270.

He added: “A target of £2,500 was set back in January and has just been met. I would love to exceed this by as much as possible as I recently learned that the school is hoping to buy an interactive projector.

“It costs £8,500, so if I can contribute towards that, I will be extremely happy.”

Recently, Roddensvale principal John Madden got on his bike to join 140 cyclists taking part in a fundraising ‘Hilly 100’ charity cycle in aid of the school in the Glens.

Visitors to Carrick Marina on Saturday will be able to come aboard Paul’s yacht during the popular ‘Try a Boat’ event for people of all ages and abilities to get out on the water and “embrace the joys of boating” between 10.00 am and 2.00 pm.

To make a donation, see Paul Robinson’s page on virginmoneygiving.com and follow his progress at www.marinetraffic.com. Zoom on Ireland and search for Sirius.