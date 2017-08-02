NI Street Food Festival ‘first’ for Larne

The attractive surroundings of Larne Market Yard will be home next month to the first ever NI Street Food Festival.

Featuring a great selection of local street food heroes, live cooking demonstrations, tastings and an artisan food and craft market, the festival will take place on Saturday, September 16..

The treat for foodies is being brought to the east Antrim location by the Pop-up Emporium, which is an artisan monthly market providing opportunities for people to buy hand-made products directly from designers and makers, and Artisan Communities CIC, a social enterprise dedicated to promoting, encouraging and discovering creative talent in East Antrim.

The Street Food Festival, which the organisers hope will become an annual event, is supported by Mid and East Borough Council.

If you would like to take part, applications are still being accepted for the following:

Street food producers

Drinks to Go vendors

Artisan food and craft producers.

To request an application form contact: nistreetfoodfest@mail.com.