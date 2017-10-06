Moderator cuts the ribbon at Raloo’s new church hall

A service of dedication has been held at Raloo Presbyterian Church’s new hall at Crosshill near Larne.

Past and present ministers were joined by the Moderator of the General Assembly, The Right Reverend Noble McNeely, who led the service and afterwards cut the ribbon to declare the building open.

Moderator of the General Assembly, The Right Reverend Noble McNeely cutting the ribbon at Raloo Presbyterian Churchs new hall.

There was a strong turnout from the community with elected representatives including the Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Cllr Paul Reid, and MLAs Gordon Lyons (DUP) and Roy Beggs (UUP) also in attendance.

A family service was held in the church the following day, October 1. Pupils from the Music Yard in Larne, led by Thomas Hamilton, sang and played.

In the evening, there was a thanksgiving and praise service with well-known local harpist and soprano, Catherine Hamilton, with her band of singers taking part.

Refreshments were served after each service.

