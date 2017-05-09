Irish League goalkeeper bemused by reaction to toilet break in Europa League play-off

Glenavon goalkeeper Jonny Tuffey has been left surprised by the level of interest in his decision to take a toilet break during Monday’s Europa League play-off semi-final.

The former Northern Ireland international, who enjoyed a professional career across the water at club level in Scotland, took advantage of an injury break against Cliftonville at Solitude to answer the call of nature.

Social media reaction drew attention to the incident and Tuffey used his own Twitter account to clarify.

“It was a call of nature and I apologise if I caused offence to anyone but that was obviously never the intention behind my decision,” Tuffey told the News Letter. “I have been in the game a long time and know how to behave in a respectful way.

“The physio was on to treat a player so I nipped in between basically two huts and was well out of sight.

“I would never disrespect the game, myself or anyone by doing something in full view.”

Tuffey helped Glenavon defeat Cliftonville by 5-3 and will now face Ballymena United on Friday in the Europa League play-off final.