Evening of pantomime fun on the fairway

A colourful spectacle will take place on the 18th fairway at Whitehead Golf Club on Sunday August 27 in aid of Chest Heart and Stroke Association.

The unique event will take place at 7.30 pm.

The fundraiser is being organised by Linda Hamilton, a past lady captain and member of the golf club.

Linda was diagnosed in January 2016 with breast cancer.

After successful treatment, she suffered a major stroke in October last year.

Linda is so grateful for the care she has received from medical staff during the past 18 month, she has decided to organise a charity event in aid of Chest Heart and Stroke.

Whitehead Golf Club has offered the use of the premises for the evening which will see eight pantomime horses racing across the fairway.

Comedian Gene Fitzpatrick has agreed to compere proceedings. After the race, there will be a barbecue and live entertainment.

Each panto horse will have two people running. There will be representatives from the Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast (ward six critical care) and Whiteabbey Hospital (ward three rehab) taking part.

There will be ballots sold for a tombola and prizes for best lady/gent’s hats and prizes for the best turned out horse.

Donations can be given through www.justgiving,com/fundraising/linda-hamilton8.

Commenting on Just Giving, Linda said: “Now is the time for me to say thanks to all the doctors and nurses,OTs and physios who have assisted me in my recovery. I hope that you will come along to the pantomime horse race and join in the fun and show your support for the Chest Heart and Stroke by making a donation. There are 35,000 people in Northern Ireland suffering from the effects of a stroke. The work that the CHS are doing to help people like myself is invaluable.” CHS works for the care and prevention of chest, heart and stroke illnesses.

To sponsor this event, contact Brian Cooke at bcooke4@sky.com or Jim Hamilton - jim.hamilton16@btinternet.com.