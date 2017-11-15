Daughter’s art tribute to war veteran dad at Carrickfergus Museum

A poignant art installation commemorating the D-Day landings is being hosted at Carrickfergus Museum and Civic Centre.

Local woman Louann Blair-Turner created the striking piece to pay tribute to her father, Neville Henshaw, a World War Two veteran who served with the Royal Signal Corps.

The Operation Overlord installation uses old photographs, music, poetry and fine art to highlight key moments in Mr Henshaw’s service life.

After many years of not talking about his experiences during the Second World War, Mr Henshaw decided to put pen to paper and write his memoirs.

And his book, entitled Five Uniforms and published by Austin MaCauley Ltd, is due out next month, for which Mid and East Antrim Borough will host a launch event.

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Paul Reid, said: “It is an honour to meet a World War Two serviceman, who gave so much for his country.

“I was delighted to host his daughter’s art installation at our venue over Remembrance Day.

“I congratulate Mr Henshaw on his producing his memoirs. I very much look forward to reading the publication when we meet again at the book launch.”

Operation Overlord is on display at Carrickfergus Museum, Antrim Street, until the end of November.

For further information, contact Carrickfergus Museum on 028 9335 8241 or email carrickfergusmuseums@midandeastantrim.gov.uk