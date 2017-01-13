Chef creates eggs-traordinary scotch egg using Oreos and a creme egg

A chef has revealed his egg-traordinary recipe for a 'scotch' egg - made from crushed Oreos and a CREME EGG.

Chef Ben Churchill, 30, has transformed the traditional British savoury treat into a sweet dish that features a gooey Creme Egg at its centre.

The unconventional snack swaps sausage meat for the creamy filling of an Oreo and is rolled in blended Oreo biscuits which resemble a Scotch egg's breadcrumbs.

Having worked in the industry for 10 years, Ben is a self-trained chef and plating artist and has created his own style of desserts which are illusions of food.

The self-proclaimed 'food illusionist' has made many other creations such as carrot cake that looks like a carrot and a milk bottle that cuts open to reveal milk.

Ben has worked for a private restaurant in Hertfordshire for eighteenth months and has bought his deserts to the business.

Father of one Ben said: "I came up with the idea after Cadbury's said that they would be making an Oreo Creme Egg.

"I made a tropical pannacotta desert with a mango gelatin and cereal around the outside that looked more like a scotch eggs a couple of months ago.

"I'm not professionally trained. I start off with my own idea and then I work backwards from that.

Ben, from St. Albans, Herts., has over 40,000 followers on Facebook who watch his bizarre videos of his crazy creations which he uploads every week.

He added: "They're easy to make youe own version, I don't use any special instruments, I only use gelatin, which you can find in supermarkets.

"I have trained myself I just started doing it. Then I started posting the videos on social media.

"People love the recipes, I've gone from 0 to 44,000 within a year on Facebook.

"I'm now looking into making all the of the recipes in a book, so anyone at home can make them."