Beekeepers celebrate success in East Antrim

Beekeeping is really ‘taking off’ in the East Antrim area.

East Antrim Beekeepers say beekeeping students who attended a ten week course in Ballycarry Community Centre have passed their Beekeeping Federation exam in Apiculture.

This is the second year that the course has been held with such good results.

The ten week course is being held again from January to May at the local centre and Stephen Robinson of East Antrim Beekeepers said that many of those who attended the course this year have now started their own colonies of honeybees.

“Look out for some local honey next year around the village.” he said.

The East Antrim association was established in 1941.