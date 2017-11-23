Nostalgic Christmas celebrations at War Years Remembered

Ballyclare-based museum and charity War Years Remembered will be celebrating Chirstmas with a old-fashioned twist this year.
The museum is holding what promises to be a day of nostalgia, fun and memories on Saturday, December 9 from 10-4pm at Unit 16, Dennison Industrial Estate, Ballyclare.
The Christmas fundraiser will include the opening of new exhibitions and displays along with a special visit from the Real Santa Experience and a range of activities to suit all ages.
In addition to the fantastic World War One trench experience and World War Two Home Front display, the event will include:
- craft stalls;
- real war horse display;
- living history personnel;
- wartime and Christmas song and dance by Dance Unlimited;
- Tombola;
- face painting for kids.
Wartime veterans will also be in attendance.
Almost Done!
Registering with Larne Times means you're ok with our terms and conditions.