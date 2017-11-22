Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue award for Larne Station

Larne Station has enjoyed success at the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service Employee Awards.

It won the Operational Performance Award – Retained Station category at the annual presentation evening.

Noel McKee was highly commended at the awards.

Meanwhile, Whitehead man Noel McKee, Whitla Fire Station, was highly commended in the Outstanding Achievement – Individual award section.

Gary Thompson, Chief Fire & Rescue Officer, said: “Our Employee Awards and Long Service and Good Conduct Medal presentation is very important because it is our opportunity to publicly recognise and thank our employees for their service to Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service and to the community.

“Each and every one of our colleagues shortlisted for an Employee Award and who received their Long Service and Good Conduct Medal make such a valuable contribution to the success of our organisation and to public safety in Northern Ireland.

“I congratulate them on their success and thank them for the dedicated years of service they have given.”