NIE ‘making safe’ electricity pole at Larne primary school

Engineers from NIE are currently making safe an electricity pole in the grounds of St Anthony’s Primary School and nursery unit which was left tilted after last night’s strong winds.
A spokesperson for NIE Networks said: “Engineers from NIE Networks are on site to make the pole safe and complete repairs.
“If you do see any trees down across powerlines or broken electricity poles, keep away and call NIE Networks immediately on 03457 643 643.”
Almost Done!
Registering with Larne Times means you're ok with our terms and conditions.