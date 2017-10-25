New willow sculpture for Whitehead

Members of Brighter Whitehead enjoyed working on their new sculpture with willow weaver Clive Lyttle.
The group were successful in securing a grant from Mid and East Antrim Council’s ‘Live Here Love Here’ fund to help make their community a better place.
Bill Pollock (Brighter Whitehead) restored an old plough and the group are now making willow sculptures of a horse and a ploughman to go with it.
The sculptures will be installed in Whitehead for all the community to enjoy.
