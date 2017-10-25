Search

New willow sculpture for Whitehead

The group working on the new willow sculpture
The group working on the new willow sculpture

Members of Brighter Whitehead enjoyed working on their new sculpture with willow weaver Clive Lyttle.

The group were successful in securing a grant from Mid and East Antrim Council’s ‘Live Here Love Here’ fund to help make their community a better place.

Bill Pollock (Brighter Whitehead) restored an old plough and the group are now making willow sculptures of a horse and a ploughman to go with it.

The sculptures will be installed in Whitehead for all the community to enjoy.