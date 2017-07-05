New social housing in Larne town centre

Choice Housing Ireland Ltd has announced plans to develop a new social housing scheme in Larne town centre.

The development will take place at 16 - 18 Dunluce Street.

It will be comprised of six units for the over 55-year-old age group.

It will consist of six apartments each with two bedrooms that can accommodate three occupants.

Choice says that the Northern Ireland Housing Executive has confirmed its support for this scheme “given the demand for social housing in the area”.

Choice is one of the largest independent housing associations in Northern Ireland whose focus is on “delivering more homes”.